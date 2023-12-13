Takeover offer for HHLA: MSC reaches final acceptance rate of 9.74%

By LoadstarEditorial 13/12/2023

12.12.2023

Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (“MSC”), today announced the final result of its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (“HHLA”): At the expiry of the acceptance period, which was extended until 7 December 2023 at 24:00 hrs (CET), the takeover offer had been accepted by shareholders holding 7,325,366 Class A shares. This corresponds to 9.74 percent of the share capital. In addition, MSC has purchased 12.21 percent of the HHLA shares on the open stock market. Together with the Class A and S shares held by the City of Hamburg, the joint venture partners now hold 92.30 percent of HHLA’s share capital.

