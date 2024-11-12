Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

TAC: Rates are firmer in October, but will ‘front-loading’ make the peak more muted?

DAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEALBA: ASSET DIVESTMENTRXO: ONE OBVIOUS WINNER DHL: UBS TAKEDHL: DOWNBEAT

DAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEALBA: ASSET DIVESTMENTRXO: ONE OBVIOUS WINNER DHL: UBS TAKEDHL: DOWNBEAT

peakpic
Photo 108418025 © Crazy Media | Dreamstime.com
By

TAC’s Neil Wilson writes:

Air freight rates were up again last month, with the global Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI00) calculated by TAC Data rising +8.1% over the four weeks to 4 November, leaving it ahead by +10.9% over 12 months.

October thus delivered another in a series of solid gains this year, especially on big export lanes out of Asia to Europe and North America. Though not as spectacular as some had been expecting – for a period when the market enters its traditional peak season in the runup to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Indeed, some big forwarders now say there may be less of a peak season spike than they were expecting back in the summer, when a lot of forward capacity was being booked via block space agreements (BSAs).

Kuehne+Nagel, for instance, said in its latest results statement that it now anticipates the peak to be ‘more muted’ than it expected earlier this year… 

To read the full post, please click here.

Topics

Most read news

What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?

Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes

Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'

Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers

GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics 

Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes

Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading

Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers

Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity

Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets 

CMA CGM to resume Suez transits on India-US east coast service

Rising costs and falling demand driving Europe's hauliers out of business

Hyundai deploys fire-fighting tech to combat risk from lithium batteries

Regional feeder lines dip their toes into India-Red Sea trades

Supply chain disruption costly for shippers, but helps build resilience, says Maersk

Forwarders eye closer ties with smaller box lines as the 'trade gap' widens