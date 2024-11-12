TAC: Rates are firmer in October, but will ‘front-loading’ make the peak more muted?

By LoadstarEditorial 12/11/2024

TAC’s Neil Wilson writes:

Air freight rates were up again last month, with the global Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI00) calculated by TAC Data rising +8.1% over the four weeks to 4 November, leaving it ahead by +10.9% over 12 months.

October thus delivered another in a series of solid gains this year, especially on big export lanes out of Asia to Europe and North America. Though not as spectacular as some had been expecting – for a period when the market enters its traditional peak season in the runup to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Indeed, some big forwarders now say there may be less of a peak season spike than they were expecting back in the summer, when a lot of forward capacity was being booked via block space agreements (BSAs).

Kuehne+Nagel, for instance, said in its latest results statement that it now anticipates the peak to be ‘more muted’ than it expected earlier this year…

