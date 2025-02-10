Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers

RXO: COYOTE FILLIP GONEGM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISK

RXO: COYOTE FILLIP GONEGM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISK

Ships in the Suez Canal
Photo: © Igor Groshev | Dreamstime.com
By

Container lines will not restart Suez Canal crossings until May at the earliest, believes Yang Ming chairman Tsai Feng-ming.

At the National Association of Chinese Shipowners’ Chinese New Year celebration on Friday, Dr Tsai said that while Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire on 19 January, shipping companies were still monitoring the situation to see if it would hold.

Dr Tsai said: “Even if the war ends in the next 60 days, it will take at least another three months to normalise supply and demand. Any decision to return to the Red Sea will have to be made by the alliance partners.”

Yang Ming is part of the Premier Alliance, which rebranded from THE Alliance on 1 February.

Dr Tsai believes 2025 could present a new set of challenges for the industry, including a glut of tonnage should Suez crossings resume, and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports meant more uncertainties in global supply chains.

He said: “The first half of the year must be observed with caution. If the Red Sea crisis is resolved and vessel supply exceeds demand, everyone will speculate about the impact on freight rates. How shipping companies respond to this and adjust to freight rate fluctuations will affect the market.”

Ahead of the hostage exchange on 30 January, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) president Osama Rabie invited representatives from more than 20 liner operators to a meeting, urging them to resume Red Sea transits.

SCA lost nearly $7bn in revenue last year as vessels rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks.

CMA CGM Egypt and Sudan cluster CEO Tariq Zaghloul said consistent stability would be necessary for the French liner to consider restoring all Suez transits, and Port Said Chamber of Shipping chairman Adel Ellameey said insurers must be on board as well, as ships could only sail through the canal if the insurers re-classified the area as safe.

Dr Tsai emphasised that safety would be the key factor in assessing a return to the Red Sea. He said: “Shipping companies are still observing political changes. Even after the war between Israel and Palestine ends, geopolitics will affect the subsequent three months.”

And, on US-China trade tension, Dr Tsai said he believed Mr Trump would introduce more policies.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM National Association of Chinese Shipowners Red Sea Crisis Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Yang Ming Marine Transport

    Most read news

    Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue

    Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies

    Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move

    More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'

    Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding

    India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers

    How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US

    Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'

    India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes

    'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves

    DSV drags down Kuehne as Schenker 'update' saves the day

    'Kuehne + Nagel must poach rivals' key staff'