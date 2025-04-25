Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers
Boeing is looking to sell as many as 50 aircraft that had been destined for ...
Forwarders are warning shippers not to under-declare the value of goods they export to the US as they look to mitigate the cost of tariffs.
In recent weeks, The Loadstar has heard from forwarders about a spike in questions from shippers about the feasibility of under-declaring US-destined goods, with similar requests being seen on platforms like LinkedIn.
One forwarder told The Loadstar, the response to a shipper enquiring about under-declaration would simply be: “Don’t do it.”
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Transpac container service closures mount
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article