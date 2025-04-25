Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

© Danielfela CBP_57196187
© Danielfela
By

Forwarders are warning shippers not to under-declare the value of goods they export to the US as they look to mitigate the cost of tariffs.

In recent weeks, The Loadstar has heard from forwarders about a spike in questions from shippers about the feasibility of under-declaring US-destined goods, with similar requests being seen on platforms like LinkedIn.

One forwarder told The Loadstar, the response to a shipper enquiring about under-declaration would simply be: “Don’t do it.”

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    NNR Global Logistics Trump Tariffs US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

    Most read news

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    QR, IAG, MAS announce air cargo partnership – but are conditions right?