By Alexander Whiteman 25/04/2025

Forwarders are warning shippers not to under-declare the value of goods they export to the US as they look to mitigate the cost of tariffs.

In recent weeks, The Loadstar has heard from forwarders about a spike in questions from shippers about the feasibility of under-declaring US-destined goods, with similar requests being seen on platforms like LinkedIn.

One forwarder told The Loadstar, the response to a shipper enquiring about under-declaration would simply be: “Don’t do it.”

