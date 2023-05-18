Shopify/Deliverr deal won't steer us away from our strategy, says Flexport chief
Flexport’s deal to takeover Shopify Logistics and Deliverr is not a pivot from its original ...
What follows is slightly off topic for our Premium standards today, but a promise is a promise, there’s no way around it.
The latest concerning Flexport is self-promotional, but it is worth flagging for an entrée.
“As a global leader in supply chain technology and solutions, we’re proud to be named to the #EnterpriseTech30 list, and excited to once again see Flexport shining bright in Times Square in New York. ? This annual list by Wing Venture Capital recognizes the top private companies in enterprise ...
DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker
2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper
South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain
USPS leads the charge as rates for parcel deliveries start to fall
More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble
LTL carriers step up cost saving as market stays stubbornly soft
Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters
Cyclone disrupts sea and airport operations in Bangladesh, Myanmar
No signs of an uptick for a US trucking sector stuck in low gear
Comment on this article