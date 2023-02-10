Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Shell in the dock, as groups claim its green strategy is a failure

Shell Photo 57304848 © Jpldesigns Dreamstime.com
© Jpldesigns
By

The Stop Ecocide movement will be watching a court case, as pension funds and environmental lawyer ClientEarth team up to sue 11 directors from Shell, with interest.

Stop Ecocide is a group dedicated to legally “holding company bosses to account for the destruction of the environment and ecosystems”, working closely with the International Criminal Court and a number of nation states to introduce a new law.

ClientEarth is said to have a token shareholding in Shell and the UK Guardian reports these shareholders are looking to “hold corporate directors liable for failing to properly prepare their company for the net zero transition”.

In addition, London CIV, which manages the London local government pension scheme, was scathing with regard to Shell’s climate transition proposals.

Its head of responsible investment, Jacqueline Amy Jackson, said: “Over the next few decades a billion lives and trillions of pounds will be at risk due to a single issue, climate change. We do not believe the board has adopted a reasonable or effective strategy to manage the climate risks affecting Shell. In our view, the board of a high-emitting company has a fiduciary duty to manage climate risk.”

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Shell Stop Ecocide Foundation International Criminal Court (ICC)

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business

    Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    Charter and equipment demand offers some hope for carriers in H2

    US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    Chinese car exporters turn to containers to plug car-carrier capacity gap

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    FMC seeks answers from MSC on congestion charges

    On the road to IPO, CVC Capital Partners snaps up Scan Global

    A post-2M 'weaker' Maersk could be sailing into heavy weather