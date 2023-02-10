Shell in the dock, as groups claim its green strategy is a failure

ITF says governments must step-up green fuel investments
The ITF has said that e-fuels are currently too highly priced, and there is little ...
The Stop Ecocide movement will be watching a court case, as pension funds and environmental lawyer ClientEarth team up to sue 11 directors from Shell, with interest.
Stop Ecocide is a group dedicated to legally “holding company bosses to account for the destruction of the environment and ecosystems”, working closely with the International Criminal Court and a number of nation states to introduce a new law.
ClientEarth is said to have a token shareholding in Shell and the UK Guardian reports these shareholders are looking to “hold corporate directors liable for failing to properly prepare their company for the net zero transition”.
In addition, London CIV, which manages the London local government pension scheme, was scathing with regard to Shell’s climate transition proposals.
Its head of responsible investment, Jacqueline Amy Jackson, said: “Over the next few decades a billion lives and trillions of pounds will be at risk due to a single issue, climate change. We do not believe the board has adopted a reasonable or effective strategy to manage the climate risks affecting Shell. In our view, the board of a high-emitting company has a fiduciary duty to manage climate risk.”
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business
Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'
Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain
Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M
Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead
Charter and equipment demand offers some hope for carriers in H2
US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers
Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet
Chinese car exporters turn to containers to plug car-carrier capacity gap
Comment on this article