Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Shein wants to become a supply chain giant - but would you buy its logistics software?

GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER

GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER

dreamstime_l_285660366
© Jonathan Weiss
By

CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco has penned a great piece on Shein, and its attempts to sell its supply chain technology to companies around the world. The article is reasonably balanced – but the gist of it is: “Do you trust Shein, or the Chinese government, with your logistics and supply chain secrets?” Well worth a read.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Shein Ecommerce series fast fashion Inditex Temu the ecommerce equation

    Most read news

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year

    FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?

    Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?

    Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?

    With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port

    South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters

    The danger in degrading de minimis for US supply chains, consumers and businesses

    Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes

    Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity

    'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades

    Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on

    US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports

    Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'

    Trade tension and tariffs force multinationals to eye China-centric supply chains

    TS Lines sails back into the transpacific trade, boosting SeaLead relaunch