CNBC: Shein and Temu prices are set to get a lot higher as Biden takes aim at retailers linked to China

BA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DSV: BUYBACKS STOPPEDDSV: GERMAN STATE APPROVAL DSV: SIZE AND MARGINSDSV: CONF CALL 'QUOTE OF THE DAY'DSV: CONF CALL CEO TIE-UP LOOKDSV: SCHENKER TAKEOVER CONF CALL ABOUT TO START

CNBC reports:

The bottom of the barrel prices that have made Chinese-linked e-tailers Shein and Temu so popular with American consumers could soon rise if the Biden administration curtails their use of a trade law loophole.

The companies, known for their $5 T-shirts and $10 sweaters, could see prices rise by at least 20% if the so-called de minimis provision is changed, a spokesperson for the Republican majority of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party told CNBC. The committee made the estimate after launching investigations into Shein and Temu more than a year ago.

Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and the managing director of GlobalData, agreed the policy change would likely increase prices, but couldn’t say by how much…

To read the full post, please click here.  

