Schiphol Airport and Cargonaut launch upgraded Port Community System

By LoadstarEditorial 13/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

The airport community software delivers enhanced transparency between both internal and external stakeholders

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Tuesday 13th February: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Schiphol) has launched the upgraded version of its Port Community System (PCS) after four years’ of collaborative development with its fully owned cargo information platform, Cargonaut.

The PCS is a single tech platform for information and data exchange between all internal cargo stakeholders at Schiphol and external authorities such as Customs.

The improvements deliver faster data processing, greater transparency and full compliance with the latest IATA standards and guidelines.

“By upgrading specific parts of the PCS, the system is more robust and future-proof. This means we can continue to safely ensure the smooth import and export of a large amount of cargo,” said Joost van Doesburg, Head of Cargo, Schiphol.

Careful development has meant that the PCS is fully future proofed being able to integrate upcoming tech as it evolves.

Later this year, for example, the Secure Import System is scheduled for implementation. The system informs forwarders when an import shipment is ready for collection by an air cargo handler, at the same time cross referencing data to improve security.

Work is also underway on the Truck Visited Management System to significantly improve and streamline waiting times for cargo deliveries and collections.

“The upgraded system facilitates the use of new technologies, including API Connections (software), XML (data migration) and the OneRecord data model. This model allows air cargo partners within this digital ecosystem to exchange data easily and transparently,” said Marco van Katwijk, Head of Cargonaut.

“We are currently carrying out a migration of the first clients to the updated PCS.”

Schiphol has been the sole owner of Cargonaut since 1st November 2020, and was a co-founder at its inception in 1986.