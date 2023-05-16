S: Report –> Snowflake is in advanced talks to acquire AI search startup Neeva

By LoadstarEditorial 17/05/2023

SiliconANGLE reports:

Snowflake Inc., the cloud-based data warehouse provider, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire a search startup called Neeva Inc. that was founded by former Google LLC advertising executive Sridhar Ramaswamy.

The report comes today from The Information, which cites people with direct knowledge of the discussions. It says Neeva’s technology could help Snowflake create artificial intelligence-powered search capabilities that would help its customers search for information in internal documents and data…

The full post is here.

