By Alessandro Pasetti 09/10/2023

Happy Mondays.

Market talk has it that one of the most senior leaders at DSV, a true company veteran, “is out” after decades of service, I wrote here earlier today while looking for more feedback on the matter.

Now

And initial Friday rumours – which gathered speed during the weekend – came our way just as the leadership summit took place in Copehagen last week.

It “was business as usual,” sources said.

While DSV told Premium that no senior management changes should be expected, it ...

