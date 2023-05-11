By Alessandro Pasetti 11/05/2023

It has been several weeks of joy now for WiseTech (WTC) shareholders, which had us closely monitoring one record after another and then another for the Australian tech outfit.

In case you missed the series, as its run becomes truly spectacular, previous episodes released recently are here:

– Playing devil’s advocate (28 April)

– WiseTech rides the M&A wave (21 April)

– Looking for cracks? Think again (3 April)

And it’s reassuring since that fireside chart with CEO and founder Richard White on 22 February ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN