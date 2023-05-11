Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Quietly, WiseTech breaks through the stunning A$70 wall

AWall
By

It has been several weeks of joy now for WiseTech (WTC) shareholders, which had us closely monitoring one record after another and then another for the Australian tech outfit.

In case you missed the series, as its run becomes truly spectacular, previous episodes released recently are here:

– Playing devil’s advocate (28 April)

– WiseTech rides the M&A wave (21 April)

– Looking for cracks? Think again (3 April)

And it’s reassuring since that fireside chart with CEO and founder Richard White on 22 February ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the wires WiseTech Global Old Dominion Freight Line XPO Logistics

    Most Read

    €5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders

    After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches

    Michael Steen to become CEO at Atlas Air as John Dietrich retires

    Carriers struggle to hold transpacific GRIs as rates come under pressure

    Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy

    Flexport eyes global e-commerce market with Shopify takeover

    UPS readies to launch 'dynamic pricing' pitch for shippers

    Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon

    Mega-profits will help carriers ride the wave of demand downturn

    Standby DB Schenker: CMA CGM has nowhere to hide post-Bolloré deal

    Eastern Airlines to buy charter operator Hillwood Airways

    Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower

    Glut of new China-Europe capacity will depress airfreight rates

    Container trade will suffer if war breaks out in Asia, says defence minister

    DB Schenker Korea opens distribution & logistics centre in Incheon FTZ

    FMC says successfully disputed charges pass $1m landmark