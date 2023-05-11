Playing devil's advocate with record (again) WiseTech
When multiple tops announce danger
It has been several weeks of joy now for WiseTech (WTC) shareholders, which had us closely monitoring one record after another and then another for the Australian tech outfit.
In case you missed the series, as its run becomes truly spectacular, previous episodes released recently are here:
– Playing devil’s advocate (28 April)
– WiseTech rides the M&A wave (21 April)
– Looking for cracks? Think again (3 April)
And it’s reassuring since that fireside chart with CEO and founder Richard White on 22 February ...
