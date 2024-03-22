PSA International announces its 2023 results

MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin
Following exclusive negotiations, which began at the end of last year, MSC subsidiary Shipping Agencies ...
PRESS RELEASE
Review of Results
“2023 was a year of transition amidst global trade uncertainty. Inflation, rising interest rates, tight labour markets, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing wars impeded economic recovery worldwide.
The PSA Group faced a challenging and constantly evolving business environment, but we continued to demonstrate resilience and grit while working alongside our customers, partners and stakeholders to navigate the unchartered waters.
The Group delivered a credible performance in 2023 despite numerous challenges, registering 94.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers handled, S$7 billion in overall revenue and a net profit of S$1.5 billion.
I would like to thank our management, staff and unions for their steadfast dedication and commitment to service and operational excellence. I would also like to extend my appreciation to the PSA International Board of Directors for their expert guidance that has served as a compass, providing direction for the Group.
In 2024, PSA is committed to staying the path and will continue to work closely with our customers, partners and stakeholders to grow our business and deliver sustainable value.”
~ Mr Peter Voser, Group Chairman, PSA International
“Although there was a collective push for economic recovery in many developed countries, the global economy remained fraught with volatility in 2023.
Despite the challenges around the world which destabilised the outlook for recovery and disrupted supply chains, the PSA Group achieved a new record of handling 94.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers for the year ended 31 December 2023.
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our management, staff and unions who have worked tirelessly alongside our customers across PSA’s ports, supply chain, marine and digital businesses.
I am equally grateful for the unwavering support from our partners and stakeholders as we work closely together to keep cargo moving and trade flowing.
Looking ahead to 2024, PSA will continue to focus on expanding our core business of ports and enabling more agile and resilient supply chains.
In the face of uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment, PSA is committed to strengthening its fabric of port networks and supply chain services to support sustainable global trade flows.”
~ Mr Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article