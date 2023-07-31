OceanX: Europe's greatest – the land of poets and thinkers
Chemical reactions and the lack thereof
Reporting season saw the heavyweights Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), DSV and DB Schenker (DBS) disclose their Q2 23 figures last week, confirming the downturn is biting into earnings, but still things are better than the most bearish bear in town would have assumed.
(A deeper analysis for all three – based on available disclosure, which is scant with Deutsche Bahn-owned DBS – can be found further down in the highlighted hyperlinks, alongside some of my readings.)
