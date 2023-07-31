Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: The holy trinity of forwarders in Q2 (waiting for DHL GF)

God light
ID 116537297 © Oleksii Yaremenko | Dreamstime.com
By

Reporting season saw the heavyweights Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), DSV and DB Schenker (DBS) disclose their Q2 23 figures last week, confirming the downturn is biting into earnings, but still things are better than the most bearish bear in town would have assumed.

(A deeper analysis for all three – based on available disclosure, which is scant with Deutsche Bahn-owned DBS – can be found further down in the highlighted hyperlinks, alongside some of my readings.)

The battle for results between K+N, with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most Read

    Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible

    Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB

    'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line

    Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints

    Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL

    Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!

    Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark

    WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy

    K Line confirms death after fire breaks out on car carrier

    Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry

    Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick

    Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity

    'Shock in Copenhagen' – $6.3bn down the swanny

    Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics

    DB Cargo pulls the plug as energy costs signal red for electrified rail freight

    Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports