OceanX: War at sea & rates hedging; doom forecasts; LogTech's deep winter
Tension builds but stay positive
Big alliance shake-up: Maersk and Hapag Lloyd teamed up in a new Gemini constellation, which will no doubt lead to movements among other players, as the THE Alliance is now really weak.
It will be exciting to see how (and when?) regulators react.
Meanwhile, CMA CGM’s air freight alliance with Air France-KLM seems to have cracked too.
Last week, half of the world that matters descended on Davos for this year’s World Economic Forum.
China’s Premier Li ...
With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
