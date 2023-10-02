By Ruben Huber 02/10/2023

The supermoon has passed, the festival is over. And China is still on vacation until the end of this week.

This means, Christmas cargo should be on the water by now, it should indeed.

So, if there is any peak between now and the usual pre-Chinese New Year rush, it will be a mini-boom in air freight in case some retailers played planning too conservatively – or consumer demand makes a sudden upswing.

All the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN