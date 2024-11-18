OceanX: CMA CGM beats Mærsk, volume gap closing; DHL GF snapshot; Como meet
New horizons
Chinese President Xi Jinping made an interesting statement in his speech at the APAC summit: “Tougher times call for greater confidence.”
It seems fitting at a time when many leaders, political or economic, are tiptoeing and seem more focused on avoiding mistakes than moving forward. Thus, Xi’s thought may be a good inspiration for the 2025 goal setting that is happening all around.
Next? Not much to be expected politically in the next two months.
In the US, everyone is busy ...
