Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: A once-leading box line's 'fever dream'

AOX
ID 51486060 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

Q2 23 earnings from the carriers are gradually coming in and so far, despite the large drop in revenues and margin pressure from the Covid utopia, are still healthy. At levels that before the pandemic would have been considered great.

In fact, rates do have quite some more space to move downwards if any players should be up for a real bloodbath. 

The Big Bang last week, of course, was Mærsk’s much-awaited interims. While a big fan of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most Read

    Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities

    30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients

    Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route

    Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots

    Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors

    Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans

    Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials

    Further contraction expected in global freight forwarding

    ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling

    Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier

    'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half

    'Normalisation' brings slump in volumes, revenue and profits for DHL

    Hyundai Glovis uses containers to ship cars as PCTC shortage bites

    M&A budget-constrained DHL Group 'calls' the (volume) bottom

    'Open-minded' CH Robinson CEO leads the worst of the Q2 23 lot

    Container lines hope for intra-Asia boost as ex-India rates continue slide