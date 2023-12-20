News Podcast | Dec 2023 | Explained: the Suez crisis. Plus: winners & losers 2023, and the outlook for 2024

By LoadstarEditorial 20/12/2023

In this latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host and editor Mike King is joined by three of The Loadstar’s finest journalists to analyse how global trade and shipping are being affected by the Suez crisis.

In our final episode of the year, Mike and guests also look at the winners and losers in logistics, air freight and shipping in 2023, and predict what the biggest trends and stories will be in 2024.

Guests

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar

