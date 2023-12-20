News Podcast | Dec 2023 | Explained: the Suez crisis. Plus: winners & losers 2023, and the outlook for 2024

Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics
In this sponsored podcast, Mike King, host and producer of The Loadstar Podcast, finds out ...
In this latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host and editor Mike King is joined by three of The Loadstar’s finest journalists to analyse how global trade and shipping are being affected by the Suez crisis.
In our final episode of the year, Mike and guests also look at the winners and losers in logistics, air freight and shipping in 2023, and predict what the biggest trends and stories will be in 2024.
Guests
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar
Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions
Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King
