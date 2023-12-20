Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News Podcast | Dec 2023 | Explained: the Suez crisis. Plus: winners & losers 2023, and the outlook for 2024

News_podcast_editorial_ page_ image
By

In this latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast, host and editor Mike King is joined by three of The Loadstar’s finest journalists to analyse how global trade and shipping are being affected by the Suez crisis.

In our final episode of the year, Mike and guests also look at the winners and losers in logistics, air freight and shipping in 2023, and predict what the biggest trends and stories will be in 2024.

Guests

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar

Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE

(Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast)

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar Podcast Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

    Most Read

    Maersk halts local ship movements following attack

    As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships

    Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted

    Carriers roll out peak season surcharges as capacity crunch looms

    Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers

    Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'

    Deutsche Bahn finally launches sale process for DB Schenker

    Red Sea shipping risks: 'forwarders will also take advantage and raise rates'

    US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year

    CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment

    Staff shortage and extreme weather throws Lufthansa Cargo off course

    The 'almost covert' nascent airfreight market recovery

    Box lines push up Jebel Ali freight rates to make up THC losses

    10,000 rail cars stranded as Mexico-US rail is hit by new border closure

    Instafreight files for insolvency – but founder Ortwein hopes for restructure

    Relief as Panama Canal increases daily transit slots from mid-January