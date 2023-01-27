Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / New complaints process after OSRA 22 a success, says FMC

Port of Los Angeles
Source POLA
By

Complaints from shippers to the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) have continued to roll in following implementation of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) in June last year.

OSRA authorised the FMC to look into complaints of excess charges and says of more than 200 complaints received, over 70 were referred to its investigators.

The commission said: “The charge complaint process is proving successful at promoting informal settlements as well as waivers of demurrage and detention billings. Staff estimate that more than $700,000 in charges has been refunded by carriers since June.”

And shipping lines have continued attempts to have cases dismissed, claiming that under OSRA legislation of 1984, the FMC has no jurisdiction, but so far have failed.

FMC commissioner Carl Bentzel told The Loadstar: “The Shipping Act of 1984 restricts remedy for breach of contract to the jurisdiction of a federal district court. The FMC has held, however, that the mere presence of a contract does not dismiss the authority from reviewing whether conduct being alleged is an unreasonable practice. So it really can be characterised either way – breach of contract, no jurisdiction; unreasonable practice, we have jurisdiction.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FMC shipping lines US

    Most Read

    Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker

    What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?

    Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case

    Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'

    Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety

    Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends

    Buy out DSV, not DB Schenker

    2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    Uptick for air freight? 'Wishful thinking – first half looking bleak'

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Returns a costly and speeding juggernaut for Amazon and parcel carriers

    Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open

    CMA CGM box ships sent off course by mechanical problems

    BlackRock trims exposure to CH Robinson and Expeditors

    'Humongous' container logjams at Pakistan ports as forex crisis bites