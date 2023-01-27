MSC to appeal judge's ruling in US furniture shipper case
Swiss-Italian carrier MSC is to appeal the ‘you lose by default‘ ruling by Judge Erin ...
Complaints from shippers to the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) have continued to roll in following implementation of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) in June last year.
OSRA authorised the FMC to look into complaints of excess charges and says of more than 200 complaints received, over 70 were referred to its investigators.
The commission said: “The charge complaint process is proving successful at promoting informal settlements as well as waivers of demurrage and detention billings. Staff estimate that more than $700,000 in charges has been refunded by carriers since June.”
And shipping lines have continued attempts to have cases dismissed, claiming that under OSRA legislation of 1984, the FMC has no jurisdiction, but so far have failed.
FMC commissioner Carl Bentzel told The Loadstar: “The Shipping Act of 1984 restricts remedy for breach of contract to the jurisdiction of a federal district court. The FMC has held, however, that the mere presence of a contract does not dismiss the authority from reviewing whether conduct being alleged is an unreasonable practice. So it really can be characterised either way – breach of contract, no jurisdiction; unreasonable practice, we have jurisdiction.”
Swiss-Italian carrier MSC is to appeal the ‘you lose by default‘ ruling by Judge Erin ...
Maersk and its subsidiary, Hamburg Süd, have filed their defence against Florida furniture shipper OJ ...
Three shippers have filed complaints with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) against container line ...
Let’s keep rolling
US lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) of ...
You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows
Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker
What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?
Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case
Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'
Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety
Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends
Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M
Uptick for air freight? 'Wishful thinking – first half looking bleak'
Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further
Returns a costly and speeding juggernaut for Amazon and parcel carriers
Comment on this article