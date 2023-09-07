MOU for feasibility study to establish a Japan-Australia CCS value chain

ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling
The rate of diminishing ocean carrier profitability is accelerating as east-west tradelanes continue to suffer ...
PRESS RELEASE
Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo), Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (Toho Gas), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Woodside Energy Ltd (Woodside) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly conduct a feasibility study to establish a CCS (*1) value chain between Australia and Japan.
This study is to investigate the feasibility of establishing an entire CCS value chain among the four companies, whereby CO2 emissions from various industries and companies in the Chubu region, Japan, are hoped to be captured/accumulated, and liquefied by using such technology as CO2 separation and capture using unutilized LNG Cryogenic Energy” (*2) being developed by Toho Gas and transported to Australia by a low-temperature, low-pressure liquefied CO2 carrier for injection/storage at Australian storage site. Through this study, we will estimate the amount of CO2 to be captured, examine the optimal CO2 capture, accumulation and transportation methods, estimate the amount of CO2 that can be stored at storage sites in Australia, evaluate the necessary storage technologies and monitoring systems. In addition to the technical requirements, we will assess the relevant regulatory frameworks and the costs in each segment of the CCS value chain. The four companies aim to work together to assess the commercial viability of the CCS business.
The Japanese government has set a goal of reducing overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to Net Zero by 2050 and implemented a policy to develop a business environment to initiate CCS projects by 2030 in its “Basic Policy for the Realization of GX” (*3). CCS is expected to play a very important role in achieving GHG emission reduction targets as one of the primary decarbonization solutions.
Sumitomo Corporation, Toho Gas, “K” LINE, and Woodside plan to exchange information, knowledge, and experiences through the progression of this CCS initiative.
Each company’s comment on this initiative
■ Sumitomo Corporation
Sumitomo Corporation has highlighted mitigation of climate change as one of its key areas of focus and has committed to being carbon neutral by 2050. Sumitomo Corporation recognizes that CCUS (*4) is a key technology to combat climate change, and in January 2023 established a dedicated global CCUS team within the Energy Innovation Initiative. This new team will capitalize on existing resources to establish new business along the whole CCUS value chain, including CO2 separation and capture, transport and storage and utilization of the captured carbon.
Toho Gas Group is now accelerating efforts to reduce carbon emissions and even support decarbonization of its customers based on the ‘Toho Gas Group 2050 Carbon Neutrality Initiative’, centered on the use of three energy sources of gas, hydrogen and electricity. In the field of CCUS, Toho Gas Group is focusing on the development of technologies, including CO2 separation, and capture, and will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by implementing CCUS in society across the full value chain, including CO2 separation/capture at the customer’s site, utilization and storage.
■ “K” LINE
“K” LINE group is promoting a variety of initiatives to support the low-decarbonization of its own operations and the low-decarbonization of society in accordance with its long-term environmental policy, “Environmental Vision 2050”. In the field of CCS, we are planning to start the world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) transport from next year. We will apply the knowledge gained through the operation of these vessels, which will be launched sequentially in Japan and overseas, to future business development, including this project, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and enhancing corporate value.
■Woodside Energy
Woodside Energy is an Australian energy company that is progressing CCS initiatives
*1 CCS: Carbon Capture, and Storage.
*2 CO2 separation and capture technology using unutilized LNG cryogenic energy
Technology to separate/capture CO2 contained in factory exhaust gas by chemical absorption method using a small amount of energy by using unutilized LNG cryogenic energy. This technology was adopted by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as a “Green Innovation Fund Project / Development of Technology for CO2 Separation, Capture, etc.”
*3 “Basic Policy for the Realization of GX” (Released as of Feb 10th, 2023 by METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, JAPAN)
*4 CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.
The rate of diminishing ocean carrier profitability is accelerating as east-west tradelanes continue to suffer ...
Yet another car carrier inferno, this one with electric vehicle batteries explicitly named as the ...
ONE said today it would blank more sailings and detour more ships round the Cape ...
Pan-Japanese liner group ONE is to invest $20bn on new containership and terminal acquisitions over ...
Shippers and forwarders have faced challenges moving project cargo over the past year. For shipments that ...
Cargo on the fire-damaged 4,882 teu NYK Delphinus is now to be discharged in Oakland, ...
Yang Ming Marine Transport’s former chairman, Bronson Hsieh, says with record 2020 profits and rising ...
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article