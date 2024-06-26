Sign up for our FREE newsletter
'Messing about on the river' brings a touch of déjà vu

Ever Given surrounded by tugs and dredgers
By

Look twice and you might just think you’ve seen this somewhere before. But no, that is not the Suez Canal, nor is it the now world-famous Ever Given. Rather, it is the Baltic Arrow, which yesterday found itself wedged on the River Nene, which runs through the Cambridge market town of Wisbech. According to Sky News, the 80-metre vessel grounded after travelling from Brunsbuettel, Germany. It did not take long before the image of the stuck vessel started drawing comparisons with Ever Given, which blocked the canal in 2021. Go on, take a look at the photos.

Read more...

Topics

Evergiven Suez Canal Crisis The Baltic Arrow

