'Messing about on the river' brings a touch of déjà vu

Look twice and you might just think you’ve seen this somewhere before. But no, that is not the Suez Canal, nor is it the now world-famous Ever Given. Rather, it is the Baltic Arrow, which yesterday found itself wedged on the River Nene, which runs through the Cambridge market town of Wisbech. According to Sky News, the 80-metre vessel grounded after travelling from Brunsbuettel, Germany. It did not take long before the image of the stuck vessel started drawing comparisons with Ever Given, which blocked the canal in 2021. Go on, take a look at the photos.
Most read news
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments
Struggling Forward Air sharpens its job axe again in bid to cut costs
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
DSV has appointed Stefan Krikken as head of air freight
Index-linked contracts – lots of positives, one potential flaw