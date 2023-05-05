Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Mega-profits will help carriers ride the wave of demand downturn

Cheng Cheng-mount Credit Elaine Chiang
Cheng Cheng-mount. Photo: Elaine Chiang
By

Yang Ming chairman Cheng Cheng-mount said this week global economic uncertainty meant recovery in cargo volumes may not materialise within the first half of this year.

At the Taipei Shipowners’ Association AGM, of which he is also chairman, he said: “Originally, the market estimated that the global economy would improve in Q2 23, but now, we have to look forward to Q3, which means the market is highly uncertain.”

He added: “The US economy performed poorly in Q1, and Germany’s economic growth also declined slightly.  China’s 4.5% growth was due to a low base last year. While freight rates have regressed to pre-Covid-19 levels, operating costs are now higher than before the pandemic.”

According to Alphaliner’s forecast of supply and demand growth in the shipping market, this year’s supply will grow 8.2% and demand by 1.4%. Next year, it suggests, supply will grow 8.9% and demand 2.2%.

A silver lining for the shipping lines, said Mr Cheng, is that they arere cash-rich after the unprecedented container shipping boom of 2020-2021, and do not have to worry about the current downcycle.

Mr Cheng said Yang Ming thus took its time to finalise orders for five new LNG-fuelled 15,000 teu ships, but is close to putting pen to paper now.

On overcapacity concerns, Mr Cheng said: “Container lines face a long-term battle of resistance. It’s imperative they adjust their capacity appropriately and effectively allocate resources. There is more shipping capacity than last year, but demand has also deteriorated.”

Mr Cheng noted the EU’s carbon tax in 2024, when shipping companies must comply with environmental protection trends. And asked if Yang Ming would follow Evergreen’s reported move to build methanol dual-fuel ships, he said the main consideration was a stable methanol supply chain.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Capacity Concerns Yang Ming Alphaliner Container Trade Statistics Xeneta XSI

    Most Read

    Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m

    DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'

    MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs

    After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches

    Michael Steen to become CEO at Atlas Air as John Dietrich retires

    Qatar Airways Cargo launches Kigali hub with RwandAir

    Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown

    Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon

    UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges

    Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched

    Alarm over California's drive to switch trucking from diesel to electric

    Eastern Airlines to buy charter operator Hillwood Airways

    Qatar's Ian Morgan moves to ECS as US commercial director

    Airline concerns intensify as cargo shift from MEX to AIFA looms

    Container trade will suffer if war breaks out in Asia, says defence minister

    Glut of new China-Europe capacity will depress airfreight rates