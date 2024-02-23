Capacity crunch at Mexico-US border as nearshoring shift boosts freight flows
Congestion at North American ports and rail terminals may have stopped giving cargo owners and ...
North American logistics providers are jockeying for growth in the cross-border traffic between the US and Mexico.
The latest to bolster its strength in the sector is Ryder System, which opened a new warehouse in Laredo this week and completed the expansion of a drayage yard, south of the border in Nuevo Laredo.
Three miles from the World Trade Bridge that links the two countries, Ryder’s 228,000 sq ft warehouse can accommodate 143 trailers, and Ryder’s Mexican subsidiary has increased parking space for tractors by 42% and for trailers by 39%.
Over 80% of Ryder’s moves across the Mexican border happen at Laredo, which replaced the port of Los Angeles as the biggest international gateway for US imports last year. The logistics and trucking firm handles about 250,000 movements a year across the border.
Ricardo Alvarez, VP of supply chain operations for Ryder Mexico, said: “If you look at the market, truck border crossing activity between the US and Mexico is up more than 20% annually since the pandemic, as more businesses look to near-shoring to diversify their supply chains and shorten lead times.”
North American rail traffic numbers also reflect the rise of Mexican traffic. For the first seven weeks of this year, Mexican rail carriers reported a 6.7% increase in carloads, containers and trailers. US railways saw 0.7% growth during the period, while their Canadian counterparts suffered a decline of 4%.
Mauricio de la Cerda, head of growth, North America region, at Mexico-based forwarder Nowports, also attributed the rise in warehouse activity on both sides of the border to the ‘tailwind of near-shoring’. After spectacular growth in 2022, his company saw less momentum, but still expansion, last year.
“The nearshoring trend continues,” he added.
The automotive sector, a major focus for Nowports, has been going strong, but other sectors are also on the rise, he observed.
Meanwhile, for its cross-border traffic, Ryder is targeting primarily the automotive and hi-tech sectors, alongside industrial manufacturing and consumer packaged goods. And the Miami-based company has indicated it is looking for further expansion opportunities along the border with Mexico.
It is a strategy forwarder Team Worldwide has also been pursuing. Rather than build up a footprint in Mexico, it has been strengthening its presence on the northern side of the border to cope with growing demand.
Cross-border flows have been disrupted on several occasions by surges of migrants headed for the US and exacerbated by truck inspections by state police on the orders of the governor of Texas. Mr de la Cerda acknowledged that this had been an issue, although relations between the state of Texas and Nuevo Leon have been strong, unlike relations on the federal level, he added.
“It’s been tricky. We’re looking at other crossings,” he said, adding that Nowports was also working on increasing its air transport offering.
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Mexican rail freight ambitions could provide Panama Canal alternative
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article