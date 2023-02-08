Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkish and Syrian border towns yesterday, with aftershocks, has ...
Latest reports from Iskenderun Port in Turkey suggest that the fire following Monday’s earthquake, has been brought under control.
Turkish maritime authorities told Reuters a combined effort from the air and sea had managed to quell the blaze, which began when a container stack collapsed after the horrific shocks that have killed thousands and wrecked supply chains.
However, vessels heading for Iskenderun have been warned to divert to other ports, as the southern Turkey facility remains closed.
A local source told Reuters: “The flames had not spread to the area where flammable materials were stored, and the nature of the fire, which has unleashed a huge cloud of black smoke over the city, was still unclear.
“We suspect it is plastic raw material or chemical, but we could not clearly determine it, as the containers collapsed and scattered,” added the source.
The mayor of Istanbul posted footage of the fire being extinguished.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkish and Syrian border towns yesterday, with aftershocks, has ...
Now that pandemic-related strain is evening out, rising energy costs will be the biggest headache ...
REUTERS reports: Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China’s Alibaba Group (9988.HK) worth hundreds of ...
REUTERS reports: Private equity funds are rethinking how they pull off large deals after a 40.4% ...
REUTERS reports: Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from ...
REUTERS reports: Vietnam’s electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public ...
REUTERS reports: Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate Fosun International (0656.HK) is seeking to offload a minority stake in Alibaba Group’s (9988.HK) logistics ...
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports
Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding
Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured
Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson
Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business
Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
The FedEx bloodbath has just begun
Great expectations should see East Africa’s air freight hubs flying
Comment on this article