DHL's Martin Leopold appointed CFO at German start-up InstaFreight
German start-up InstaFreight has strengthened its management team, appointing Martin Leopold (above) to the new ...
Instafreight has filed for insolvency with a court in Germany – but its founder remains confident that restructuring could see the business continue.
Having filed at the Berlin-Charlottenburg bankruptcy court on Wednesday, it was reported that while its 3PL forwarding division had been temporarily discontinued, its 4PL transport management unit would operate as normal.
Yesterday, The Loadstar’s DeskOne noted Instafreight was “under significant financial pressure, [with] meetings thought to be under way to protect the business’s going concern status”.
Instafreight founder and MD Philipp Ortwein told German media yesterday the reason for the insolvency was over-indebtedness, not liquidity problems, a potential investor’s withdrawal during the current financing round having hampered things.
Despite the difficulties, Mr Ortwein said because the business was “flourishing”, a restructure could resolve its issues; although it was also reported that potential buyers are being sought.
Mr Ortwein’s vision would see the business focused on digital transport management activity, and he noted that improving profitability in this segment rather than growth had been the company’s core focus this year.
In the interim, international law firm White & Case has been appointed as its provisional insolvency administrator.
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
White House unveils raft of measures to prioritise supply chain resilience
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article