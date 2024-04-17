Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Hong Kong port drowns while innovative HKG flies

HK
ID 257405856 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com
By

Reports of the decline of Hong Kong port are not exaggerated – but as an air freight hub business is soaring.

As Rhenus’ director of North America Stephanie Loomis told the recent Loadstar podcast: “I can’t remember the last time a shipper asked for Hong Kong – we see Shenzhen, we see Yantian… Hong Kong is for air freight, it’s the same [with] Beijing and its local port Tianjin.

“Hong Kong will be air freight, and that’s all,” she said.

The numbers support ...

    Topics

    Airports Council International Cathay Pacific Cargo Hong Kong International Airport Airforwarders Association National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America

