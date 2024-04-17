By Gavin van Marle 17/04/2024

Reports of the decline of Hong Kong port are not exaggerated – but as an air freight hub business is soaring.

As Rhenus’ director of North America Stephanie Loomis told the recent Loadstar podcast: “I can’t remember the last time a shipper asked for Hong Kong – we see Shenzhen, we see Yantian… Hong Kong is for air freight, it’s the same [with] Beijing and its local port Tianjin.

“Hong Kong will be air freight, and that’s all,” she said.

The numbers support ...

