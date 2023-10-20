By Alex Lennane 20/10/2023

Cathay Cargo has warned there may be some disruption to its freighter schedules due to maintenance issues. However, currently, according to flight tracking websites, all its freighters appear to be among the hardest-working in the business, with no evident disruption in the last week.

But Tim Wong, general manager cargo service, said the supply of spare aircraft parts had been disrupted.

“We have been experiencing some temporary disruptions to our freighter schedule. This is a consequence of some of the issues affecting the wider aviation supply chain, particularly the availability of spare parts.

“We will be carrying out a preventative maintenance programme, which may mean some programmed cancellations,” he told customers today.

He also noted that its hub, Hong Kong, had seen one of the strongest typhoons on record in the past month, “followed a mere week later by one of the worst rainstorms that also shut the city down. Inevitably, this brought disruption to our schedule”, he added.

On a more optimistic note, Mr Wong, who took on the role in September, having been head of cargo revenue management for the past 11 years, indicated that there was a ‘peak season’.

“There is no doubt that the air cargo market is beginning to warm up, both from a seasonal peak perspective, but also ahead of the annual ‘shopping holidays’ of Black Friday in the US and Europe and Singles’ Day on the Chinese mainland. As was the case over the summer, this is being led by exports, particularly e-commerce and consumer goods, from the Greater Bay area,” he noted.

He added: “It has been a hectic start for me in this role, but I have been impressed with the team’s expertise and experience, and I know we will do our utmost to meet expectations during this peak season.”

Cathay operates 20 747 freighters, but is thought to be on the verge of a $2bn 777F order.