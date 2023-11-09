Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Maersk is aggressively fighting to regain market share in its liner business, as the performance ...
Fearing threats to their job security from a potential sale of HMM, carrier employees demonstrated outside the Korea Development Bank building in Seoul today.
The liner’s main shareholders, KDB and Korea Ocean Business Corp, representing the state’s interest, plan to sell a majority stake in HMM, as they feel it is time it was released from government support.
Forty unionised shore-based and seafaring staff denounced attempts by KDB and KOBC to sell HMM to what they deem “mid-sized concerns” a day after due diligence into HMM’s three suitors, Harim Group (working with JKL Partners), LX International and Dongwon Group, was completed.
Jeon Jung-geun, head of HMM’s seafarers’ union, said: “With the acquisition candidates’ questionable ability to raise equity capital, the question is whether the sale will really help national development. There are serious concerns.
“If the bidder focuses only on recovering capital returns, it may lead to poor management that misappropriates HMM’s reserves, so the hasty sale must be stopped immediately. We need an owner that can nurture HMM to prevent the [domestic] shipping industry from being ruined.”
The state took control of HMM after swapping debt for equity in 2016.
KDB and KOBC expect to name a preferred bidder this month and conclude the sale by year-end. They plan to sell a 40.65% stake, which could increase to 57.87%, if KRW1trn ($742m) of bonds are converted to stocks. The sale price is estimated between KRW5 trillion ($3.5bn) and KRW10 trillion ($7.4bn).
Lee Ki-ho, head of HMM’s office finance workers union, said: “The shipping industry has a great impact on the nation. We need to form a consensus so that a hasty sale will not bring shame.”
Reportedly, HMM’s staff have been spooked by Maersk Line’s 10,000 headcount loss as huge Covid-fuelled profits evaporate.
All three of HMM’s suitors have equities that are below the shipping company, resulting in them having to sell assets to raise funds. This has given rise to talk of a “winner’s curse”, as speculation mounts that any new owner will struggle to take HMM forward.
Pan Ocean, Harim’s shipping unit, has sold several tankers and all its shares in Korean Air Lines’ holding company, Hanjin KAL, while Dongwon is initiating a public listing of its US tuna processing subsidiary StarKist. LX Group, which had cash holdings of around $2bn as of 30 June, is widely seen as the strongest contender, but there are rumours of it withdrawing from the sale due to the deteriorating market.
Last week, industry stakeholders and civic groups in Busan called for HMM to be formally nationalised.
Maersk is aggressively fighting to regain market share in its liner business, as the performance ...
Asia-Europe ocean carriers are becoming increasingly concerned that their failure to substantially boost container spot ...
Ocean carrier loop suspensions will add significant tonnage to the idle fleet, unless the redundant ...
HMM should be nationalised, according to Busan civic groups and members of South Korea’s marine ...
DHL Global Forwarding has set up a dedicated charter operation between its European hub at ...
Ahead of the demise of the 2M Alliance at the end of next year, MSC ...
Korea Development Bank (KDB) chairman Kang Seog-hoon said yesterday that HMM would not be sold ...
Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders
Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
HK police warn logistics players after $4.5m of cocaine is found in containers
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article