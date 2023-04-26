HMM signs MoU with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels

Boost for SAF as EU Parliament agrees mandate for aviation
The EU has agreed ReFuelEU Aviation, a policy to increase the mix of sustainable aviation ...
PRESS RELEASE
<Seoul, 26 April 2023> – HMM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels. HMM also plans to conduct the trial use of the fuels on its three 24,000 TEU containerships in the second half of this year.
The marine biofuels comprise 30 percent biodiesel derived from used cooking oil and 70 percent high-sulfur fuel oil(HSFO). Biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% compared to conventional fuels. Biofuels have the merit of being compatible with current ship engines without technological modification.
In 2021, HMM performed the first test voyage using biofuels on its 13,100TEU containership. The vessel HMM Dream, deployed in EC1 (East Coast 1) service connecting Asia and the US East Coast, successfully completed the voyage in the Pacific Ocean.
Park, Jinki, Senior Executive Vice President of HMM, said, “Based on this MoU, we expect to generate less greenhouse gas emissions and thereby contribute to limiting climate change. We will continue to enhance our environmental competence by accelerating R&D activities “.
The EU has agreed ReFuelEU Aviation, a policy to increase the mix of sustainable aviation ...
Green reports and initiatives reveal the need for leadership during the maritime transition to climate-friendly ...
It now costs a record $110,000 a day to charter a pure car and truck ...
After a recent order for 100 Mercedes electric trucks from Germany’s DB Schenker, truck giant ...
Forwarders have warned that too much oxygen in the sustainability debate is being “sucked up ...
While some US ports and container terminals still resist a regulatory drive to curtail detention ...
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'
Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal
Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product
K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers
DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes
Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning
Comment on this article