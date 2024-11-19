Sign up for our FREE newsletter
HBR: Eight questions to ask about your globalization strategy right now

Harvard Business Review writes:

Companies around the world are confronting a new era of globalization. The combination of geopolitical rivalries, sweeping supply-chain vulnerabilities exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rise of nationalist-centered politics foreshadows a much more challenging global trading environment. In addition, the recent U.S. election of Donald Trump as president points toward a more transactional approach to foreign relations and trade.

All this means that managers need to rethink their globalization strategies, starting with a deep understanding of their vulnerabilities, followed by a rethinking of many ideas that have been taken for granted for far too long. Here are eight questions they should strive to answer…

For more, click here please.

Comment on this article

