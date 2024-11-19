HBR: Eight questions to ask about your globalization strategy right now

Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency
Earlier this month, Donald Trump won a second term in the White House. During his ...
Harvard Business Review writes:
Companies around the world are confronting a new era of globalization. The combination of geopolitical rivalries, sweeping supply-chain vulnerabilities exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rise of nationalist-centered politics foreshadows a much more challenging global trading environment. In addition, the recent U.S. election of Donald Trump as president points toward a more transactional approach to foreign relations and trade.
All this means that managers need to rethink their globalization strategies, starting with a deep understanding of their vulnerabilities, followed by a rethinking of many ideas that have been taken for granted for far too long. Here are eight questions they should strive to answer…
For more, click here please.
