X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
Three X-Press Feeders’ container vessels are facing severe service disruption in Chittagong port due to ...
Hapag-Lloyd and Brazilian firm Norsul have formed 50:50 joint-venture company Norcoast to provide cabotage services to Brazilian shippers and forwarders.
Under Brazilian law, cabotage – the transport of domestic cargo between domestic ports – remains the preserve of Brazilian companies, and Hapag-Lloyd said the JV had been registered as a domestic operator.
“Norcoast has already been incorporated and the partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul was also approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Brazil’s national competition regulator,” it said.
“The request to operate as Brazilian shipping company was also approved by the directors of the Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários, paving the way to enter the market and increasing choices for Brazilian customers.”
Brazil’s cabotage market is currently dominated by three carriers – Maersk-owned Alianca, MSC-owned Log-In Logistica and CMA CGM’s Mercosul subsidiary. Hapag-Lloyd said Norcoast would look to launch its first services this quarter.
“The Brazilian coastal transport sector is constantly growing and handled over 1.2m teu in 2022. Norcoast will offer integrated logistics as well as quick and efficient solutions for its customers – thereby taking advantage of the increasing demand in Brazil’s coastal shipping market,” said Andrés Kulka, senior MD of Hapag-Lloyd’s region Latin America.
“The creation of Norcoast is an important milestone while it combines the expertise of Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul. Norcoast will promote access, additional capacity, and inclusion of companies in the use of coastal navigation as a transportation mode whilst being present in the largest ports in Brazil,” explained Angelo Baroncini, CEO of Norsul.
Freight forwarding veteran Gustavo Paschoa has been appointed chief executive of Norcoast. He has been an executive director at Norsul for the past three years and previously held senior management positions covering the Brazilian market at Damco, Panalpina and Penske Logistics.
Three X-Press Feeders’ container vessels are facing severe service disruption in Chittagong port due to ...
Following Hapag-Lloyd’s announcement on Monday of a huge hike in its Asia-Europe FAK rates, CMA ...
Hapag-Lloyd is taking the lead in a rate restoration fightback for Asia-Europe services with a ...
Container lines seem to be giving up hope of raising freight rates for loads from ...
Staying on the rails
Market share losses suffered by Chennai’s container terminals on India’s east coast appears to be ...
Convoy sued after claims its business model 'contributed to' fatal accident
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV
Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up
Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
1,000 jobs lost as Convoy closes in 'perfect storm of recession and contraction'
Adani-MSC tie-up to develop major regional transhipment hub at Vizhinjam
Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers
Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article