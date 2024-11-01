GP: AI in Overdrive – The Warp Speed Leap into Advanced Reasoning

By LoadstarEditorial 01/11/2024

Graham Parker wrote on LinkedIn y’day:

“The pace of AI advancement has only accelerated. During the internet boom of the 90s, we needed hardware upgrades to fully realize the potential of this new frontier. The smartphone era brought a similar need for hardware innovation. Today, however, we’re positioned differently: the compute power required to harness the potential of AI is already here. We’re primed to capitalize on this technology shift without delay.”

He added:

“Earlier this month, OpenAI launched its latest model, codenamed O1—a subtle yet meaningful twist on the usual naming convention. O1 represents a leap forward: this model doesn’t just respond; it reasons.”

