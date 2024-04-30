Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Global strife boosts Cargojet, says CEO

Cargojet 757
Photo: Cargojet
By

Canada’s Cargojet has had a good quarter, buoyed by ecommerce and Red Sea disruption, which has led to charter work. On a conference call, co-CEO Jamie Porteous said the Red Sea crisis had brought opportunities – but that geopolitics was causing uncertainty. The carrier saw “exceptional” volume growth, and said it had not been impacted by the growing use of freighters by rivals WestJet and Air Canada. The Canadian Press reports, via Yahoo Finance.

