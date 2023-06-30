FW: Yellow is a zombie company — it’s time to let it go

Deeply distressed Yellow Corp – a monumental industry booster
Nothing left unsaid: now look at the bright side
FREIGHTWAVES CEO Craig Fuller writes:
Yellow’s days are numbered.
As the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) unionized carrier and the second-largest trucking company affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (UPS is the largest), Yellow has suffered from financial mediocrity that has led to the inevitable outcome.
The Teamsters leadership is largely responsible for its own demise, forcing an operational structure that has made it impossible for Yellow to compete against higher-quality operators delivering more consistent and reliable service offerings. A lack of flexibility in ...
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike
Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra
New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains
Comment on this article