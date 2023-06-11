FT: Neil Shen goes it alone in China after Sequoia split

By LoadstarEditorial 11/06/2023

THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:

As Beijing was bearing down on its technology industry, banning lucrative business models and freezing new foreign listings, Neil Shen stepped up to a podium in the Chinese capital with a message to fellow entrepreneurs: align your companies with the country’s direction.

Sequoia China’s billionaire founder implied his venture capital group was already in tune: 80 per cent of the companies it has invested in recently were in “artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and other hard tech fields”, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN