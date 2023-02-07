US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers
Movement of freight in the US will be easier following a Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) ...
US lawmakers have given carrier MSC until the end of the month to explain why it was levying congestion charges.
The deadline follows a complaint filed by SOFi Paper Products.
Under the new powers given to the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) since the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022 was passed into law last June, a flood of complaints from shippers has been filed in Washington.
According to the FMC, Switzerland-based MSC must provide justification for its $1,000 congestion surcharge on a SOFi shipment last July.
Since OSRA 2022, MSC has been involved in a number of high-profile complaints from shippers, including a $1m case brought by Pennsylvania furniture shipper MCS and complaints over chassis use, ruled on by an FMC judge yesterday.
