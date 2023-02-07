By Nick Savvides 07/02/2023

US lawmakers have given carrier MSC until the end of the month to explain why it was levying congestion charges.

The deadline follows a complaint filed by SOFi Paper Products.

Under the new powers given to the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) since the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022 was passed into law last June, a flood of complaints from shippers has been filed in Washington.

According to the FMC, Switzerland-based MSC must provide justification for its $1,000 congestion surcharge on a SOFi shipment last July.

Since OSRA 2022, MSC has been involved in a number of high-profile complaints from shippers, including a $1m case brought by Pennsylvania furniture shipper MCS and complaints over chassis use, ruled on by an FMC judge yesterday.