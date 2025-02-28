Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

Airfreight shippers should expect to see market shifts as ecommerce players change strategies. While the US is grabbing all the headlines, other markets are likely to become more key than before. 

One ecommerce specialist told The Loadstar: “There is a whole new scenario developing out there, shifts in thinking and markets. The US is so much in the media, and of course it’s important, but there are other things happening.  

“In the Gulf, India, Vietnam, and Europe etc, ecommerce and express ...

