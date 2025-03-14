Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Evergreen profits up three-fold after rates hit post-Covid highs

Ever Ace Credit Evergreen
By

Evergreen yesterday reported a 2024 net profit up more than three-fold from 2023, at TW$139.45bn ($4.25bn).

The carrier reported revenue for 2024 up 68% year on year, to TW$463.6bn ($14.1bn), as the Red Sea crisis drove freight rates to post-Covid highs.

The Taiwan liner operator also disclosed in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing that it had purchased a 20,000 teu containership it had on long-term charter from Sun Lanes Shipping, a Panama-registered special purpose vehicle (SPV), ...

    Topics

    Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) Sun Lanes Shipping Taiwan Stock Exchange

