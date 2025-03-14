Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook
Evergreen is to spend more than $3bn on another series of 24,000 teu ultra-large containerships. The ...
Evergreen yesterday reported a 2024 net profit up more than three-fold from 2023, at TW$139.45bn ($4.25bn).
The carrier reported revenue for 2024 up 68% year on year, to TW$463.6bn ($14.1bn), as the Red Sea crisis drove freight rates to post-Covid highs.
The Taiwan liner operator also disclosed in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing that it had purchased a 20,000 teu containership it had on long-term charter from Sun Lanes Shipping, a Panama-registered special purpose vehicle (SPV), ...
