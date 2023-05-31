EV Cargo expands in South-east Asia with Malaysia office

By LoadstarEditorial 31/05/2023

EV Cargo is continuing to expand in South East Asia with the opening of new offices and freight centres in Malaysia as the business continues its growth strategy across Asia.

The new country office on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur is close to major sea ports and will provide directly managed air and sea freight services to and from Malaysia, all powered by EV Cargo people and systems.

With warehouse facilities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and CFS capabilities at major sea ports including Port Klang, Penang and Johor Port, EV Cargo Malaysia specialises in air and sea freight, cross border eCommerce, warehouse and customs services in the region.

South East Asia is a region with huge potential for EV Cargo. It features a number of growing economies and, in the equally fast-moving sphere of global logistics, it offers new and exciting opportunities and alternatives to traditional sourcing strategies.

Since 2019, EV Cargo has served many market-leading companies in the region, as well as a growing list of small to medium businesses. However, it is now expanding across South East Asia, establishing company offices in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand in addition to growing capabilities at existing offices and warehouses in Singapore and Myanmar.

“Malaysia offers exciting growth opportunities for EV Cargo and we’re executing quickly across South East Asia to expand our presence and build a robust EV Cargo network underpinned by professional teams,” explains Justin Bentley, EV Cargo Vice President, South East Asia.

“The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years, as a result of growth enablers such as better logistics infrastructure, increasing freight volumes and structural growth in eCommerce.”

“Our expanded presence and capability in Malaysia and South East Asia, underpinned by our investment in local expertise, will see EV Cargo capitalise on opportunities in the region to help deliver our wider growth strategy.”

Location

Office is located at Sky Park One City on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. It is close to major sea ports – Port Klang, Johor Port, Tanjung Pelepas, Penang and Kuantais – and is 57km from Kuala Lumpur airport.

Services

Air freight: with FTZ warehouse at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Eco Air via

Singapore.

Sea freight: FCL, LCL, CFS capabilities at major sea ports including buyers consolidation.

Road freight: cross border road freight, port haulage and final mile distribution.

Warehousing: bonded and non-bonded.

Customs: customs brokerage and multi-country consolidation.