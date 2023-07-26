DB Cargo pulls the plug as energy costs signal red for electrified rail freight
Escalating energy costs are holding back electrification of European rail freight, which supply chain insiders ...
The much-anticipated FuelEU maritime initiative has been adopted by the European Council, heralding a far more conclusive campaign of ship emissions reduction than anything agreed at the IMO this month.
The new measures force passenger ships and container vessels to plug into shore power, running their systems on grid electricity, ensuring they will not emit exhaust gases while alongside.
The initiative is focused on so-called renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO), which can include green ammonia and green methanol. It also implies a hostility to biofuels, which, although they can be made using pure waste and residue streams, can also be manufactured with specially grown crops.
In apparent recognition of the much-greater CO2 threat posed by road transport, the EC is explicitly planning to reduce shipping’s proportion of biofuel.
The bill says: “The non-eligibility of food- and feed crop-based fuels for contributing to the objectives of this regulation also minimises any risk to the slowing down of decarbonisation of the transport sector, which could otherwise result from a shift of crop-based biofuels from road transport to maritime transport.
“It is essential to minimise such a shift, as road transport currently remains by far the most polluting transport sector, and maritime transport currently uses predominantly fuels of fossil origin.”
While not chasing the same percentages, FuelEU Maritime targets are certainly less ambiguous than the IMO’s targets, now nicknamed “indicative checkpoints”. The regulation requires the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of fuels be cut by 6% in 2030, 31% by 2040 and 80% by 2050 – based on an emissions average across the fleet in 2020.
This baseline is lower than the IMO’s reference of 2008 (940m tonnes of CO2e), owing to Covid-19 taking cruise vessels entirely off the board.
Aspiring to put together an industry framework for reducing GHG emissions, the IMO was hampered this month by robust opposition, mainly from China, causing a watering-down of climate commitments to the extent that they are more or less optional.
At the end of MEPC 80, Faig Abbasov, shipping programme director at Transport & Environment, called the MEPC result “a wishy-washy compromise” and predicted that the EU would go about setting up its own emissions strategies for shipping. He said: “Fortunately… the US, UK and the EU don’t have to wait for China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia to act.”
And in what appears to be a veiled reference to this, Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, the Spanish minister of transport, mobility and urban agenda, said: “The new [FuelEU Maritime] law will provide legal certainty for ship operators and fuel producers and help kick-start the large-scale production of sustainable maritime fuels, thus substantially delivering on our climate targets at European and global level.”
Escalating energy costs are holding back electrification of European rail freight, which supply chain insiders ...
Nuclear reactor-powered merchant ships could severely disrupt the box liner industry, according to a study ...
The hype surrounding green methanol is taking further hold, with 16 16,000 teu newbuild vessels ...
A secret ballot among 40 members yesterday resulted in Panama’s Arsenio Dominguez becoming the new ...
Hauliers have broadly welcomed the EU’s Greening Transport Package, but there are concerns over its ...
As could be expected from last week’s MEPC failure to honour the Paris accord, we ...
Shipping associations are declaring victory following a deadlocked MEPC 80 outcome liable to shock few. The ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM
DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?
Box lines seek new partners as they target profitable routes
Comment on this article