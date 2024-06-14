Regional operators launch feeder services as mainline carriers adjust port calls
The Red Sea-altered, or ‘new normal’, container flows seem to have given niche feeder and ...
TSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNSWMT: PRICES ON WATCHTSLA: CEO PAY PACKAGECAT: STRONGDHL: SPOTTING TRENDSAAPL: ANOTHER HIGH
TSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNSWMT: PRICES ON WATCHTSLA: CEO PAY PACKAGECAT: STRONGDHL: SPOTTING TRENDSAAPL: ANOTHER HIGH
Automating feeder and deepsea vessels has been “much harder than we first thought”, but is becoming closer to reality, according to Kongsberg Massterly.
Based in Norway, Massterly is the world’s first dedicated company operating autonomous vessels, a joint-venture between Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg Maritime, and believes that without the cost of crew, feeder trades become much more financially attractive and could take over many major trucking routes.
But Berit Floor Lund, director of research at Kongsberg Discovery, told The Loadstar it was regulators and flag states that remained hesitant.
“The technology is ready, it’s not about that. It is about being allowed to put it out there, trust it and see that it works.”
Since the introduction of the ‘world’s first autonomous box ship’ Yara Birkeland, automation of navigation, throttle response and other aspects of operation have blurred the definition of the “autonomous” ship and, as yet, no cargo vessel appears to have set sail without any crew on board.
But with dedicated unmanned vessels under construction for other ship operations, this may be about to change.
Kongsberg this week received approval in principle from classification society DNV for its Chief-to-Shore function, which could allow one of the most technically advanced roles on a ship – that of the chief engineer – to be performed from a shoreside operations centre, analogous to an air traffic control room.
It has been testing this and similar automation measures with Asko, a Norwegian grocery wholesaler, which uses hi-tech ro-ro barges to carry trucks between islands. A dwindling number of crew remain on the barges, with most administrative and navigation tasks performed from control rooms ashore.
Meanwhile, the Reach Remote 1, a remote-operated wind farm service vessel, is under construction at Trosvik shipyard in Breivik, Norway, and is much smaller and less energy-hungry than a conventionally crewed vessel of its type, capable of cutting fuel consumption by 90%.
But for a crewless feeder or deepsea container vessel, the saving would be much smaller, closer to 10%.
“We underestimated the challenge,” said Ms Lund. “The less you know about something, the easier you think it is. And then you dive into it and start to learn more about the complexity.”
With crew present for oversight, Kongsberg systems have been used to conduct some 20,000 ferry crossings, including automated docking. Yara Birkeland has gone from six crew, to three on board and two operating remotely from shore. Later this year, it is set to reduce to two onboard.
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article