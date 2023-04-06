Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL

Dominique von Orelli CEO Hillebrand Gori Cropped
Dominique von Orelli
By

A shift of management roles at DHL Global Forwarding sees Dominique von Orelli appointed CEO of  group subsidiary Hillebrand Gori.

He takes the reins, with immediate effect, leaving DHL’s Ocean Freight division after nearly 40 years in the business.

DHL GF CEO Tim Scharwath said: “Dominique played an important role in the acquisition and integration of Hillebrand. Under his leadership, Hillebrand Gori will reach new heights and strengths as an expert in the logistics of beverages, beer, wine and spirits.”

Former K&N executive Casper Ellerbaek (below) will take over as global head of Ocean Freight.

Casper Ellerbaek

He has spent the past 12 years in management in Asia, and before that in posts in Canada, Europe and Africa. He is due to take up his new position on 1 September.

Mr Orelli and Mr Ellerbaek will continue to report to Mr Scharwath.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DHL GF Brussels Airport CEIV Miami Airport pharma

    Most Read

    Shippers brace for freight rate and BAF increase onslaught

    Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

    It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

    United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

    'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom

    'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light

    Carrier anger as Nhava Sheva terminal operators hike tariffs

    Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

    Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

    DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – 'top-down' fear strikes back

    Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

    EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe

    ASL and Zim reduce Australia exposure after freight rates plummet

    Indian imports slowed by tech glitch in new customs clearance platform

    News podcast | April 2023 | Contract talks; alliance threats; and inventories

    Automating port terminals causes a domino effect, claims union