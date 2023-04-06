By Nick Savvides 06/04/2023

A shift of management roles at DHL Global Forwarding sees Dominique von Orelli appointed CEO of group subsidiary Hillebrand Gori.

He takes the reins, with immediate effect, leaving DHL’s Ocean Freight division after nearly 40 years in the business.

DHL GF CEO Tim Scharwath said: “Dominique played an important role in the acquisition and integration of Hillebrand. Under his leadership, Hillebrand Gori will reach new heights and strengths as an expert in the logistics of beverages, beer, wine and spirits.”

Former K&N executive Casper Ellerbaek (below) will take over as global head of Ocean Freight.

He has spent the past 12 years in management in Asia, and before that in posts in Canada, Europe and Africa. He is due to take up his new position on 1 September.

Mr Orelli and Mr Ellerbaek will continue to report to Mr Scharwath.