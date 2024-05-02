Davies Turner wins five-year logistics contract from Lyle & Scott

By LoadstarEditorial 02/05/2024

Iconic clothing and fashion brand, Lyle & Scott has selected Davies Turner Logistics to provide third party warehousing, and management of final mile logistics fulfilment and distribution services across the UK for the next five years.

Signing the contract with Lyle & Scott coincided with the opening of Davies Turner’s latest logistics fulfilment centre at Atherstone in the Midlands; its seventh bespoke 3PL facility in the UK; from which Lyle & Scott’s UK storage and order fulfilment requirements will be managed.

The omnichannel contract encompasses all of Lyle & Scott’s business activities across retail and wholesale outlets; online channels; as well as a variety of value-added services such as quality control; and reverse logistics operations.

Emily Stephenson, managing director at Davies Turner Logistics says: ““Davies Turner is well known for offering retail brands a high degree of logistics service flexibility to support their multichannel operations, providing both the scalability and the customisation they need for their supply chains.

“We have put together a dedicated team to work with Lyle & Scott to optimise management of its inventory and order fulfilment throughout its whole supply chain in the UK so that it can make good on its promises to customers.

“We are looking forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the company.”

Andrew Stellakis, director of IT and operations at Lyle & Scott says: “Lyle & Scott was formed in 1874 with the ambition of making high-quality knitted garments focusing on the importance of quality and craftsmanship.

“During a very competitive tender process it became clear that those principles underpin Davies Turner’s logistics operations and have done so since its own formation four years prior to that of Lyle & Scott.

“We were particularly impressed about the visibility that Davies Turner offers of the whole supply chain, which will allow stock to be moved from one channel to another and help to keep all Lyle & Scott’s outlets supplied.

“Our willingness to sign a five-year contract is a clear demonstration of Lyle & Scott’s confidence in Davies Turner Logistics ability to meet our challenging logistics fulfilment and distribution requirements across the UK.”

Stephenson concludes: “The new contract and the new property marks the next step in Davies Turner’s ongoing growth of our 3PL supply chain management business and we look forward to welcoming other businesses to join Lyle & Scott at our latest fulfilment centre.

“The new multi-user hub is a fully Customs-bonded facility, with 140,000 sq ft of warehousing, incorporating a high bay fully racked area, as well as four 35,000 sq ft mezzanine floors for order fulfilment operations.

“As one of the first occupants, Lyle & Scott is showing that it understands Davies Turner’s belief that such facilities enhance its capacity to deliver logistics fulfilment services to businesses seeking to outsource their supply chain management requirements.”