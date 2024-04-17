Davies Turner makes it '7UP' with another major logistics hub

By LoadstarEditorial 17/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Davies Turner, the UK’s leading independent freight forwarding and logistics company, has opened its latest logistics fulfilment centre; its seventh bespoke 3PL facility in the UK.

Located in Atherstone in the English Midlands, the new hub further enhances the company’s capacity to deliver logistics fulfilment services to businesses seeking to outsource their supply chain management requirements.

The new multi-user hub is a fully Customs-bonded facility, with 140,000 sq ft of warehousing, incorporating a high bay fully racked area, with a top location level of 15 m and eaves height of 17 m, suitable for VNA forklift operations, as well as 20,000 pallet locations.

The new logistics fulfilment centre also features four 35,000 sq ft mezzanine floors with conveyors, barcode readers and cameras to assist in automation.

The mezzanines are set up for the sortation, rework, value added services and fulfilment activities required for the company’s growing e-commerce facilitation activities and online retail logistics operations.

There are 17 loading docks and two level access doors into the warehouse, as well as space to park 30-plus heavy goods vehicles.

Close to both the M1 and M6 motorways, the new facility marks the next phase of the company’s investment programme in its fulfilment services and rivals in size the largest logistics hub in Davies Turner’s portfolio in Avonmouth, near Bristol, that was opened in 2017.

Davies Turner’s portfolio of warehousing and logistics property across the UK now amounts to well over one million square feet, and includes 3PL fulfilment facilities at Coleshill, Dartford, Heathrow, Glasgow and two near Bristol; plus other regional distribution centres and smaller branches supporting them.

Davies Turner director, Alan Williams said: “Our large freehold property portfolio is self-funded and represents a clear and ongoing demonstration of the company’s willingness to invest in the future of our business.

“The development marks the next step in the ongoing growth of our 3PL supply chain management business and frees up some space at our other facilities in the Midlands for general freight.

“It is by no means the end of the company’s plans to continue to invest in the development of bespoke logistics fulfilment centres around the UK.”