Daikin and GXO announce opening of new Midlands warehouse

UK retail's cry for help as another high street giant closes branches
The UK’s high streets are in critical condition as footfall continues to decline, with another ...
PRESS RELEASE
£4 million investment in new facility
Daikin continues to grow with GXO’s flexible logistics solution
17-year partnership continues to expand
LONDON, U.K., April 17, 2024
Daikin, a renowned leader in the heating, cooling and ventilation industry, has announced the opening and commencement of outbound deliveries from its new Midlands warehouse in Daventry, in partnership with its logistics partner GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider.
Located in the heart of the U.K. logistics “golden triangle” in the Midlands, Daikin, together with GXO, one of the U.K. and Ireland’s leading logistics and transportation partners, have jointly invested over £4 million to consolidate their operations into one facility.
The move provides a future-ready fit out of a 240,000-square-foot warehouse that will exclusively serve Daikin in the U.K. for all products and spares. The full transition from the current operation to the new warehouse will happen during the course of this year, providing over 75 new jobs for the local community.
Sherin Hammad, Head of Operations at Daikin U.K., said, “The opening of our new warehouse in Daventry is a great leap forward for Daikin in our ability to meet our customers’ needs and reduce the environmental impact when storing and delivering units and spares. The market for heat pumps and commercial HVAC products is growing fast, and as such, we must have the capability to keep up with this.”
“We’re delighted to support Daikin’s growth in the U.K.”, said Clare Davies, Managing Director of GXO Direct. “Our flexible, scalable GXO Direct shared warehousing helped support Daikin’s growth to the stage where they are ready to move to their own warehouse solution. This new dedicated facility provides them with the flexibility and space they need to continue their business growth. GXO Direct shared warehousing is particularly suited to helping companies, including those in the heating and ventilation sector, grow their operations in an efficient manner.”
The Daventry warehouse provides Daikin the ability to scale up its operations, moving from several GXO Direct shared user warehouse sites, into one consolidated site. This relocation will support Daikin’s growth for many years to come and allow for future products to be smoothly delivered into the U.K. market. This development will increase the agility of Daikin’s U.K. delivery operations, ensuring a better customer and client experience and improving product availability.
GXO Direct offers scalable and flexible solutions to support businesses that need the agility and other benefits that shared warehousing offers. Having worked with Daikin for more than 17 years in the U.K., Ireland and Italy, GXO continues to provide the flexible space and tailored solutions that are advantageous for the heating, cooling and ventilation sector.
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters
Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article