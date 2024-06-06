Cindy Cao becomes DB Schenker's greater China cluster CEO

By Alex Lennane 06/06/2024

DB Schenker has appointed veteran forwarder Cindy Cao as its greater China cluster CEO.

Ms Cao, who started in the role on Monday, has been with the German forwarder for nearly 30 years, after joining as in air import manager in 1995.

She has risen through the ranks, becoming GM airfreight for North China, and most recently she was SVP and head of areas east and north.

Ms Cao takes over from Vishal Sharma, who became APAC chief executive in February this year.

Mr Sharma said: “In the current dynamic and rapidly changing environment, Cindy’s deep experience is a big advantage for us and our customers. Particularly, in navigating a growth path and creating value, amidst one of our most strategically significant and robust market in the region and group.”

DB Schenker has more than 50 years of experience in Greater China, with locations established in 54 cities across the country.