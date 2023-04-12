Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch

dreamstime_s_58251910
By

Container depots in China are full and having to turn away new customers, following a slowdown in exports.

Container xChange CEO and co-founder Christian Roeloffs said: “We hear from many customers that the demand for containers is still there, just that the supply is overshooting the demand.

Due to this, we see ripple effects, such as depots working at maximum capacity and not being able to accept new clients.”

Container xChange’s latest report suggests China’s container depots are working at 90% utilisation, adding: “Oversupply makes it harder for the depots to move boxes. And because depots make money by moving these boxes, as opposed to storing them, the current circumstances are rendering the depots inefficient in both operations as well as revenue generation.”

The increasing number of idle containers at terminals does not only mean ports are getting congested, but repositioning empty containers has become more expensive and inconvenient, making it difficult for the NVOCCs and shipping lines to open new markets globally.

The expected rebound in China’s exports after the lunar new year holiday in January didn’t materialise, a situation reflected in container freight rates. Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased 2%, to $1,756.83 for a 40ft container on 23 March. This is 83% below the peak of $10,377 in September 2021 and 35% lower than the 10-year average of $2,690. It indicates a return to more normal prices, although 24% higher than 2019’s pre-pandemic average of $1,420.

Meanwhile, Container xChange has noted decreasing container prices, another effect of oversupply. The average price for a 40ft container on its platform was between $1,500 and $1,700 in most parts of Asia.

The container glut has, reportedly, caused trucking companies to lay off drivers. Sources told The Loadstar box movements in China’s busiest ports of Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen were less than 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels, resulting in less work for truckers.

One source said: “Wages have been cut by 30%. On good days, you could see as many as 10,000 trucks a day around the ports, but today you see just several hundred on the roads.”

A recent podcast by the Freight Buyers’ Club reported uncertainty about China’s role as a manufacturing hub amid tensions with the US could cause manufacturers and retailers to take another look at their sourcing options.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Container xChange Drewry Shipping Consultants Keep on trucking Knight-Swift TFI International UPS Freight US Xpress

    Most Read

    China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch

    Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers

    OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping

    HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance

    Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach

    Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo

    New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve

    Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow

    CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM

    More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'

    OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up

    Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine

    Will the time-charter market turnaround, stick or twist?

    What UK forwarders need to know about CP-TPP

    Qatar Airways launches direct service between Bogota and Dallas

    Why the next DSV party must be M&A-induced