Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

dreamstime_s_104237311
© José Lledó
By

Container spot indices are showing a sea of red ink this week, with short-term freight rates down on all the major tradelanes.

Ocean carriers are being forced to cancel sailings with little or no notice from Asia, as demand weakens dramatically ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday in the first week of October.

Elsewhere, on the troubled transatlantic route, carriers are sliding advertised sailings from North Europe to the US east coast into the following week, in order to improve vessel load factors.

Another 10% fall in Drewry’s WCI Asia-North Europe component this week took the average rate down to $1,299 per 40ft – more than wiping out August GRI gains – with the WCI Asia-Mediterranean reading also losing 10%, to $1,698 per 40ft.

As is the norm in a period of rapid rate erosion, forwarding agents are touting Asia-Europe rates in the market much lower than reflected in the spot indices, in the expectation that carriers will agree to further discounting.

However, shipping lines are determined to slam the brakes on the rates slump by withdrawing capacity over and above what they need to, thereby disrupting supply chains and forcing rates back up.

A UK-based carrier contact told The Loadstar this week that, although he did not “feel comfortable” with so many cancelled sailings, it was a “necessary correction”.

He added: “There is also the knock-on effect of having very few export loaders from the UK in November and December, and I think we will have a lot of angry exporters when they see the service restrictions.”

Indeed, the members of the three vessel-sharing alliances have already withdrawn some 20 scheduled sailings from China to Europe, during and either side of Golden Week, and there could be more to come.

Noting that the percentage capacity reductions around Golden Week were “expected to be the highest across all analysed years”, Maersk this week warned of the possibility of more blankings. It said: “The situation may still evolve based on demand, potentially leading to further capacity reductions.”

Meanwhile, on the transpacific, the situation for carriers is better, albeit that Xeneta’s XSI Asia-US west coast spot reading declined by 4.5% on the week, to $2,080 per 40ft.

Container import volumes are running ahead of last year, with the port of Los Angeles Signal data, based on planned vessel arrivals, showing year-on-year expected volume increases of 15% and 20%, respectively, for the next two weeks at LA terminals.

Nevertheless, the Asia-US east coast WCI reading plunged 11% this week, to $3,032 per 40ft, which could be due to the impact of the Panama Canal draught restrictions starting to reverse the long-running coastal shift of cargo from the US west to the east and Gulf coasts.

On the transatlantic, as carriers pull capacity with a vengeance to arrest the spectacular rate fall, there are anecdotal reports to The Loadstar of voyages being halted just a few days before advertised sailing dates.

Spot rates on the route are now at sub-economic levels, at $1,000 per 40ft or less, and it is only a question of time before some transatlantic services are suspended.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    blanked sailings Drewry WCI Port of Los Angeles Rates: the eternal tango Xeneta XSI AP Moller - Maersk Asia-North Europe CMA CGM MSC On the merry-go-round The Purse Strings

    Most Read

    Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots

    Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage

    Etihad Cargo meets growing demand with new pharma facility and network

    Flexport debacle – 'it's fascinating' but is it 'fixable'?

    Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    G20 unveils plan for IMEC trade corridor to rival China's BRI

    Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

    Flexport launches a self-service, AI-driven global trade solution for finance, freight, fulfilment

    Sponsored Podcast: DP World rolls out end-to-end logistics concept at expanding London Gateway

    Schiphol closer to slot reduction as Dutch government 'gambles' with economy