Cargolux accused of refusing to conduct collective contract negotiations

By Alex Lennane 24/04/2023

Cargolux is back in talks with unions over its collective contract – never normally a happy period for either side. With Cargolux having made record profits, and in the midst of high inflation rates, it will likely be harder for management to ignore union appeals. Cargolux is set to report its 2022 results this week and will hold a general assembly. But can it find an agreement with the Luxembourg Confederation of Christian Trade Unions? asks RTL.