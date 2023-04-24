Cargolux accused of refusing to conduct collective contract negotiations

Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails
Cargolux is back in talks with unions over its collective contract – never normally a happy period for either side. With Cargolux having made record profits, and in the midst of high inflation rates, it will likely be harder for management to ignore union appeals. Cargolux is set to report its 2022 results this week and will hold a general assembly. But can it find an agreement with the Luxembourg Confederation of Christian Trade Unions? asks RTL.
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics
Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)
DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes
