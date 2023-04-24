Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Cargolux accused of refusing to conduct collective contract negotiations

Cargolux 747-8F
By

Cargolux is back in talks with unions over its collective contract – never normally a happy period for either side. With Cargolux having made record profits, and in the midst of high inflation rates, it will likely be harder for management to ignore union appeals. Cargolux is set to report its 2022 results this week and will hold a general assembly. But can it find an agreement with the Luxembourg Confederation of Christian Trade Unions? asks RTL.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cargolux Labour relations The Cargolux chronicles Covid-19 Shanghai lockdown Zhengzhou

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    €63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade

    Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes

    Boost for India's exports as global supply chain 'reorients itself'

    Boxship demolition sales disappoint analysts as charter market booms

    Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network